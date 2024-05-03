Champions Trophy: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shortlists Lahore as venue for India’s all games

New Delhi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has designated Lahore as the only location for India matches for the Champions Trophy that Pakistan have been awarded for the next year, as ESPNcricinfo reported.

According to ESPNcricinfo, PCB has locked three locations—Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi—to host the two-week Champions Trophy. India’s draft schedule calls for them to play all of their games at Lahore, which is also the location of the final.

It is said that the idea of putting India in a single place was put out to avoid potentially significant logistical and security issues related to their travel. Additionally, it gives Indian fans a comparatively easier choice to visit because it is headquartered in Lahore, which is near the Wagah border crossing between the two countries.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi said earlier this week that the board had sent a draft schedule of the tournament, likely to be staged in mid-February next year, to the ICC. Discussions on it involving the eight participating members will take place, with the major sticking point likely to be whether the India team travels or not. No Indian team has played in Pakistan since the 2008 Champions Trophy. Pakistan was compelled to use a hybrid strategy when hosting the Asia Cup last year, with all of India’s matches—including those against Pakistan—taking place in Sri Lanka. The tournament final, which India won, took place in Colombo.

Although Pakistan had hinted at the possibility of using a hybrid approach to participate in the ODI World Cup in India the previous year, it was never given any thought. Before they were eliminated in the group rounds, they ultimately played all of their games in India at five different locations. Pakistan are the defending champions of the Champions Trophy, last held in 2017. (ANI)

Also Read: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to explore options if Team India doesn’t play Champions Trophy

Also Watch: