ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram to train Sri Lankan bowlers

Colombo: Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Sri Lankan bowlers are to be trained by Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram.

The former seamer arrived in Sri Lanka on Wednesday to conduct a two-day training program for national players, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced.

During his coaching session, starting from Thursday, Akram will also train SLC High Performance Coaches (HPC) and the coaches of the major clubs. “In total, Akram will conduct five sessions, covering the SLC pace academy, HPC, and major club coaches. He will also observe Sri Lanka’s national players’ preparation for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup,” the SLC stated. (IANS)

Also Read: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Kane Williamson to lead New Zealand

Also Watch: