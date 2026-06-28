Chanu to lead Indian weightlifting squad at Glasgow Commonwealth Games

New Delhi: Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will spearhead India’s weightlifting campaign at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games once again, hoping to win another medal in the event beginning on July 23.

Chanu, who won a silver medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, has won three medals in the Commonwealth Games — two gold and one silver so far. She will again compete in the women’s 48kg category in Glasgow.

The seasoned weightlifter from Manipur will be the favourite to win the gold in her third successive Commonwealth Games, to add to the gold in 2022, 2018, and the silver she won in the CWG 2014 at Glasgow.

Also in the squad is fellow Manipuri lifter Bindyarani Devi (58kg) and Punjab’s Harjinder Kaur (69kg), both of whom won silver medals at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and will. be aiming to do one better this time.

India’s hopes in the men’s section will be led by Lovepreet Singh (+110kg), who won a bronze medal in Birmingham 2022. Also in the squad are Commonwealth Games debutants Rishikanta Singh (60kg), Ajaya Babu (79kg), and Dilbag Singh (94kg). The weightlifting events will be held from July 26 to 30 at the SEC Armadillo. Before the Glasgow CWG, the Indian squad is scheduled to have a conditioning camp at Birmingham, for which it will leave on Sunday. The squad will reach Glasgow on July 23. IANS

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