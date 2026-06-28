India Bids to Host 2029 or 2031 World Athletics Championships in Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI: India have made a bid to host the World Athletics Championships in either 2029 or 2031, with Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla saying a decision on the host city will be announced in September. India has also submitted a bid to host the 2028 World Athletics U20 Championships in Ahmedabad.

“We made bids to host both these championships in Ahmedabad. A team from World Athletics was there in Ahmedabad, along with the chair of the bid committee. They inspected the infrastructure, evaluated the transport, hotels, operations, weather, food, everything,” Sumariwalla said.

“It is a very tough competition. There is London, which has hosted the World Championships and Olympic Games, there is Munich, which has also hosted the Olympic Games, and there is Kenya, which has hosted two Junior World Championships. So, the fight is tremendous,” he added. Agencies

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