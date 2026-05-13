Charlie Dean, Melie Kerr Soar in ICC Women’s ODI Rankings After England-New Zealand Thriller

Dubai: England’s Charlie Dean and New Zealand captain Melie Kerr have made big gains on the latest ICC Women’s ODI Player Rankings after their impressive show in the opening game of the three-match ODI series.

Dean, who continues to deputise as captain for the injured Nat Sciver-Brunt, was adjudged Player of the Match for her unbeaten innings of 31 not out and two-wicket haul in England’s narrow one-wicket triumph in Durham.

In the bowling chart, Dean improved six spots to 10th overall for her effort of 2-34 against the White Ferns, while she jumped one place to 11th overall on the list for ODI all-rounders.

Kerr and her teammate Maddy Green are among the biggest movers on the latest list for ODI batters. Green gaining two spots to move to seventh on the rankings for ODI batters following her innings of 88 and Kerr jumping four rungs to 11th after a half-century of her own. England’s Maia Bouchier (up 11 places to 51st) also makes gains up the rankings following her half-century against New Zealand, ICC reports. IANS

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