Charlotte to host WTA Finals from 2027 to 2029

Charlotte (IANS): The WTA Finals will have a new home from 2027, with Charlotte, North Carolina, set to host the season-ending championship for three years as the women’s tennis tour looks to build a long-term platform for its premier event.

The Finals will be played at Spectrum Centre, home of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, from 2027-29, the WTA said on Wednesday. The tournament features the top singles players and doubles teams on the WTA Tour competing for the season-ending titles.

The move marks a new chapter for the WTA Finals, which have been held in a number of cities across the globe during the past two decades. The WTA said the long-term partnership will help it continue to shape the identity and experience of the championship and also strengthen relationships with fans and commercial partners.

“The WTA Finals represents everything that makes women’s tennis extraordinary: the world’s best athletes, competing at the highest level, on a stage worthy of what they have accomplished,” WTA Chair Valerie Camillo said.

“Women’s tennis has spent generations helping push women’s sports forward, and we have an opportunity now to lead again by building a championship experience that reflects just how far women’s sport has come and where it is going next. In Charlotte, we found more than a host city. We found partners who share that ambition and a place where we can build a true home for the Finals and for the WTA,” she added. (IANS)

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