Indian Wells to Host WTA Finals in Major Boost for Women's Tennis

NEW DELHI: The WTA Finals, the traditional season-ender for women’s tennis, has been switched this year from Riyadh to Indian Wells, the women’s tour announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The event, which brings together the eight best players of the year at the end of the season in November in both singles and doubles, had been staged since 2024 in the Saudi capital and was supposed to remain there for at least three years.

The final year has been terminated by mutual consent.

“The WTA requested to move the 2026 WTA Finals to a new host location,” the organisation said in an earlier joint statement.

“The Saudi Tennis Federation accepted WTA’s proposal, and the two organizations mutually agreed on the conclusion of the hosting arrangement.”

Neither statement gave a reason for moving the event.

A number of high-profile sporting events in the air have been cancelled following US military strikes on Iran in February and the subsequent war in the region.

The event will now take place in California from November 8-15. Agencies

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