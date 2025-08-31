Chelsea beat Fulham in Premier League

London: Joao Pedro extended his fine scoring run as Chelsea claimed a 2-0 win in Premier League over local rivals Fulham at Stamford Bridge, a result overshadowed by a series of controversial refereeing decisions.

The 55 million-pound summer signing from Brighton struck in first-half stoppage time, heading in Enzo Fernandez’s corner to make it five goals in as many starts across all competitions. Fernandez then doubled the lead from the penalty spot after the break, but much of the post-match discussion centred on referee Robert Jones and VAR official Michael Salisbury.

Fulham thought they had taken the lead in the 21st minute through Josh King, only for the goal to be disallowed following a VAR review. Salisbury spotted Rodrigo Muniz stepping on Trevoh Chalobah in the build-up, and after consulting the pitchside monitor, Jones confirmed the foul. The decision looked harsh, with replays showing only minimal contact as Muniz shielded the ball with his back to the goal, reports Xinhua. (IANS)

