US Open: Taylor Fritz ends Jerome Kym’s impressive run

NEW YORK: Taylor Fritz ends Jerome Kym’s impressive run with a 7-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 victory to reach the US Open fourth round for the third straight year. He will now face Tomas Machac, whom he met earlier this season, for a place in the quarter-finals.

In other matches Jiri Lehecka of Czechia advanced to the next round with a straight-sets win over Belgium’s Raphael Collignon, cruising 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a controlled performance.

Carlos Alcaraz, the world No. 2 from Spain, powered past Italy’s Luciano Darderi 6-2, 6-4, 6-0, asserting his dominance with a commanding display of attacking tennis. France’s Arthur Rinderknech recovered after dropping the first set to defeat compatriot Benjamin Bonzi 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2, showing resilience and consistency throughout the match.

Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany won against Frances Tiafoe 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7), controlling the rallies and holding his nerve in a tight third-set tiebreak. Tomas Machac, another Czech talent, overcame Ugo Blanchet of France 7-5, 6-3, 6-1, steadily gaining momentum as the match progressed. Meanwhile sixth seed Ben Shelton was forced to retire from his U.S. Open third-round clash against France’s Adrian Mannarino on Friday, shortly before 17th seed Frances Tiafoe also bowed out - delivering a major blow to American hopes of ending a 22-year drought for a men’s Grand Slam title.

Shelton appeared to struggle with a left shoulder issue, visibly wincing after a forehand early in the fourth set on Louis Armstrong Stadium. He continued to clutch at the area while getting ready to return serve in the second game, ultimately unable to continue.

“I just did something to my shoulder I don’t know what it is. I’m in a lot of pain,” Shelton said to his father and coach, Bryan Shelton.

Shelton later told his father it was the “worst pain” he had ever experienced, before consulting the physio again. Despite the discomfort, he managed to hold his own against the crafty left-hander Mannarino, who delivered flashes of brilliance throughout the match. (ANI)

