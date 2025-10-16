Sports

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca banned

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca gets one-match touchline ban and £8,000 fine for misconduct in 2-1 win over Liverpool, says FA.
LONDON: Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has been handed a one-match touchline ban and a fine of 8,000 pounds ($10,689) after he admitted a charge of misconduct during its 2-1 victory over Liverpool, England’s Football Association said on Wednesday.

Chelsea’s winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time sent Maresca into a frenzy, and he raced along the touchline at Stamford Bridge to celebrate wildly with his players, earning a second yellow card and a dismissal from referee Anthony Taylor. Agencies

