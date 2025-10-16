China stamp dominance at Asian Table Tennis Team Championship

Bhubaneswar: China stamped its authority over the 28th Asian Table Tennis Team Championship by completing a commanding double at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Soon after the women’s team avenged its 2024 final defeat to Japan in Astana, Kazakhstan, by recording a comprehensive 3–0 win, the Chinese men’s side brushed aside Hong Kong (China) with an identical margin in a one-sided final to clinch its 25th continental crown.

In the women’s final, World No. 2 Wang Manyu was stretched early by Japan’s defensive specialist Honoka Hashimoto. After conceding the opening game, Wang adjusted her strategy by targeting the centre line, cramping Hashimoto for room and dictating the rallies to give China the lead.

World No. 1 Sun Yingsha then gave a masterclass in pace and precision, dismantling Miwa Harimoto in straight games to place China on the brink. World No. 4 Kuai Man completed the formalities, recovering from a game down against left-handed Hina Hayata to seal China’s record-extending 20th women’s team title.

Later in the evening, the men’s team ensured a fitting finale. After surviving a tense semifinal against Japan the previous night, China was clinical against Hong Kong, dropping just one game. In the opening rubber, World No. 1 Wang Chuqin was briefly tested by Hong Kong’s in-form Chan Baldwin, who matched him for speed and placement early on before Wang’s class prevailed.

Liang Jingkun, the hero of China’s semifinal win, then sealed the 25th men’s title with another dominant display, triggering joint celebrations as both teams shared a proud moment on the podium.

With the double triumph, China reaffirmed its undisputed supremacy in Asian table tennis — and underlined that its next generation remains as formidable as ever. Agencies

