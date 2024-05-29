Chelsea close on Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca in hunt for head coach

New Delhi: Chelsea FC are closing in on Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca in their hunt for their next head coach. According to reports, Chelsea have been given permission by Leicester to open contact with their current boss.

According to the report by Sky Sports, Chelsea informed McKenna and Ipswich Town of their decision to pursue Enzo and expressed great admiration for the work he has done with the newly promoted club. Agencies

