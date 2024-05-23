Mauricio Pochettino leaves Chelsea after just one year in charge

London: Mauricio Pochettino and English club Chelsea have agreed to part ways with mutual consent, the Argentine coach’s tenure, which started on May 29, 2023, ended just a few days before the completion of a year. The club confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that both parties have mutually agreed to part ways.

“Thank you to the Chelsea ownership group and Sporting Directors for the opportunity to be part of this football club’s history. The Club is now well-positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come,” Pochettino said.

According to a media report, Pochettino agreed to his departure with Chelsea on Tuesday morning, following the club’s end-of-season review that started on Monday. Chelsea had finished sixth in the Premier League and failed to qualify for the European competitions, which eventually led to the end of the manager’s tenure. IANS

