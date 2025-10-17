Chelsea coach handed one-game ban for improper conduct in Liverpool win

London: Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has received a one-match ban and an 8,000-pound (10,700 USD) fine after being sent off during his side’s Premier League win over Liverpool earlier this month.

The Italian manager was shown a second yellow card by referee Anthony Taylor for leaving his technical area to celebrate with his players following Estevao Willian’s 95th-minute winner against the reigning champions.

“It was alleged that the manager acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or behavior during the fixture, which led to his dismissal around the 96th minute,” the Football Association said in a statement. IANS

