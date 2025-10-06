Premier League: Estevao’s late winner helps Chelsea hand Liverpool third straight loss

London: Willian Estevao’s stoppage-time goal gave injury-ravaged Chelsea a dramatic 2-1 win over Premier League champions Liverpool, who suffered their third straight defeat in all competitions and fell from top spot.

Without eight players due to injury and suspension, the Blues opened the scoring early in the first half through an outstanding Caicedo strike. The midfielder was given time and space in the 14th minute to measure a shot and promptly rifled it home from 20 yards.

Liverpool responded in the second period and levelled through Cody Gakpo, but despite having to change both the centre-backs, it was Enzo Maresca’s side who pushed hardest for the winner.

It arrived in the sixth minute of additional time as Marc Cucurella slid the ball across the Liverpool six-yard box and there was Estevao at the back post to guide the ball home and spark wild scenes of jubilation across Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool came into Saturday’s contest at Stamford Bridge having seen Arsenal leapfrog them into the No 1 spot earlier in the day, with the Gunners beating West Ham United 2-0.

And despite Cody Gakpo cancelling out Moises Caicedo’s stunning opener, Liverpool’s poor week was capped off, having lost to Crystal Palace in stoppage time last weekend and then to Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

This was a big, big win for Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea, and he did it without some of his key players.

Cole Palmer may be the headline name absent due to injury for the Blues, but it is at the back that Chelsea are really having a tough time of it.

Centre-backs Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo and Levi Colwill were all ruled out for this clash, and Maresca received further blows during this match when he lost both Badiashile and Josh Acheampong to injury in the second half, meaning Reece James had to partner Jorrel Hato in the heart of the defence for the final third of the match. IANS

