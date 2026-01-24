Chelsea fined over bottle thrown towards Aston Villa’s technical area

LONDON: Chelsea has been fined 150,000 pounds after a plastic bottle was thrown from the team’s technical area towards Aston Villa’s staff after Villa won 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League last month, the English FA said on Friday.

An independent regulator imposed the fine after Chelsea admitted to the charge, the FA said in a statement.

Chelsea was charged earlier this month after the bottle, which media reports said contained water, was thrown while Villa were celebrating their win on December 27.

“I was made aware of an allegation that an unidentified member of the Chelsea technical area had thrown a plastic drinks bottle in the direction of the Aston Villa technical area,” referee Stuart Atwell had written in his report about the incident.

Sixth-placed Chelsea visits Crystal Palace on Sunday as third-placed Villa plays at Newcastle United. Agencies

