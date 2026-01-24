Manush Shah & Diya Chitale pair wins WTT Contender Muscat 2026

NEW DELHI: Manush Shah and Diya Chitale won a thrilling final to clinch the mixed doubles title at the WTT Contender event in Muscat on Friday.

The third-seeded Indian pair of Shah and Chitale took down fourth-seeded Chinese duo of Huang Youzheng and Shi Xunyao 3-2 (11-5, 5-11, 11-5, 5-11, 13-11) in 37 minutes in the summit clash.

It is the third title for the Indian duo, currently ranked eighth in the world. Shah and Chitale have previously won a WTT Feeder event in Beirut in 2024 and a WTT Contender title in Tunis last year.

In 2025, Shah-Chitale also became the first-ever Indian pair to compete at the WTT Finals. Agencies

