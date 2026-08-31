Chelsea sign Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa

New Delhi: Chelsea have signed Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez on a three-year deal a day before the transfer deadline closes.

Martinez joins the Blues for three years after having spent six years with Aston Villa, during which he won the UEFA Europa League. He is a 2022 FIFA World Cup winner and also received the Golden Glove for a stellar tournament.

“I’m delighted to be at this football club,” Martinez said in a statement from Chelsea. “Coming to Chelsea, for me and my family, was an easy decision to make and I’m just over the moon - I can’t wait to get started.

“I want to be successful here. I’m someone who wants to win at everything I do and I want to bring that here to this football club because it’s a football club that wins titles, so I think it’s a good match. I’m all passion and I play with my heart. I will give 100 per cent every game, every training session to make the club, my teammates and the supporters proud,” he added. IANS

Also Read: Meghalaya’s Sports Budget Surges to Rs 840 Crore