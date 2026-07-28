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Slavko Vincic ends career on a high with FIFA World Cup 2026 final and top IFFHS honour

Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic retires after officiating the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, ending his career with top refereeing honours.
Slavko Vincic
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New Delhi: Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic, who officiated the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina, has announced his retirement from refereeing.

As the crowning glory of his farewell season, the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) declared him the best referee of the World Cup, and in Italy he received the prestigious Giulio Campanati Award.

Vincic, 46, made his World Cup debut in Qatar, where he was assigned to two matches, and has added another three assignments to his tally during the 2026 tournament. FIFA 2026 final marked his sixth career World Cup match, and his fourth of this edition. IANS

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FIFA World Cup 2026
Slavko Vincic
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