Chelsea Sign Sporting Prodigy Geovany Quenda on Long-Term Deal to 2034

London: Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Geovany Quenda from Sporting Lisbon on a contract that runs until 2034. The Premier League club also announced that Jesse Derry has signed a new contract until 2032. Quenda is regarded as one of the brightest talents in European football, having played a key role in Sporting winning the Portuguese league and cup double last year.

He was also named Primeira Liga Young Player of the Season in 2025 and has featured regularly for Sporting in the past two seasons, used in both attacking wide positions or at wing-back.

‘It feels great to be here,’ the 19-year-old said. “The club has shown faith in players like me and I am proud to be here, proud to be part of this club. I am excited to work with my team-mates and the Manager, Xabi Alonso. I’m a very hard-working young person and I like to help my team. I want to be someone known for having the right mentality to help my team-mates and who does their best for the club to win trophies.” IANS

Also Read: Former Goalkeeper Willy Caballero Rejoins Man City in Maresca’s Coaching Team