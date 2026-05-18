Chelsea Appoint Xabi Alonso as Head Coach on Four-Year Deal

New Delhi: Chelsea F.C. have confirmed the appointment of Xabi Alonso as the club’s new head coach, with the former Spanish international set to begin a four-year spell at Stamford Bridge from July 1, 2026. The move signals Chelsea’s latest attempt to bring stability to a chaotic managerial period that has seen multiple changes in the dugout during the current campaign. Alonso arrives after leaving Real Madrid by mutual agreement earlier this year, ending a brief and challenging tenure in the Spanish capital.

Chelsea announced the appointment through an official statement on social media.

“Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Xabi Alonso as Manager of the Men’s Team. The Spaniard will begin his role on July 1, 2026, having agreed a four-year contract at Stamford Bridge. Welcome to Chelsea, Xabi!” IANS

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