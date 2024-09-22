Chelsea Women Start Women’s Super League Campaign with 1-0 Victory Over Aston Villa

LONDON: Reigning Women’s Super League champions Chelsea got its campaign off to a winning start, beating Aston Villa 1-0 at home as a goal from Johanna Rytting Kaneryd gave new coach Sonia Bompastor all three points in her first league game in charge.

The 44-year-old Frenchwoman, who took over the reins from Emma Hayes, saw her team start brightly with winger Guro Reiten firing two efforts just wide, but Villa had a few chances of its own in an even first half.

Sweden’s Rytting Kaneryd fired Chelsea into the lead in the 36th minute, scything from left to right across the box before pulling the ball back onto her left foot and curling the ball into the top-left corner for an exquisite finish. Agencies

