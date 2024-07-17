Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set up Super Kings Academy in Sydney

NEW DELHI: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings’ enduring bond with Australia continued as it announced the setting up its third international Super Kings Academy in Sydney.

Its other international centres are in USA (Dallas) and the United Kingdom (Reading). The Super Kings Academy in Sydney will be located at Cricket Central, 161, Silverwater Road, Sydney Olympic Park. The state-of-the-art centre will be equipped with indoor and outdoor training facilities throughout the year. Cricket coaching for boys and girls will begin in September. Agencies

Also Read: Dhoni likely to visit London for muscle tear treatment: Chennai Super Kings

Also Watch: