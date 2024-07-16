Paris Olympics 2024: Virat Kohli wishes good luck to Indian athletes

New Delhi: Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has made a heartfelt appeal to the nation, urging countrymen to back India’s Olympic athletes as they head to Paris for the quadrennial extravaganza, starting on July 26. Kohli called on fans to support the athletes as they strive for glory, emphasising the importance of national pride and unity. Majority of the Indian Athletes are training abroad in different locations and will converge ahead of the Olympics in Paris. In the video, which featured sports icons like javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and boxer Nishant Dev, Kohli highlighted India’s evolution on the global stage. “There was a time when the world could only think of India as a land of snake charmers and elephants. Over time, that has changed,” Virat Kohli said in a video posted on his media handle ‘X’. “Today we are known to the world as the largest democracy, a global tech hub, We are known for cricket and Bollywood, for start-up unicorns, and as the fastest-growing economy in the world. So, what is the next big thing for this great nation? Well, that will be more gold, more silver, and more bronze.” Kohli, who is currently in London following India’s T20 World Cup triumph in the West Indies last month, passionately addressed Indian sports supporters, urging them to cheer on the 118 athletes aiming to surpass the nation’s record of seven medals from the previous Games in Tokyo.

“Our brothers and sisters are headed to Paris, hungry for medals. A billion of us will be watching them nervous and excited as our athletes set foot in the tracks and fields and courts and rings. Every neighbourhood, every corner of India will hear a chorus of voices chanting ‘India, India, India’. Jai Hind and good luck India,” he concluded. (IANS)

