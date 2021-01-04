Chennaiyin FC, Hyderabad FC look to reach top half

BAMBOLIM: Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC head into the new year with hopes of edging onto the top half of the table, when they lock horns in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the GMC Stadium here on Monday.



Both teams would be hoping to bring an end to a common problem plaguing both sides — finishing up top. Chennaiyin have created plenty of chances while threatening the opposition goal. Csaba Laszlo's men have created 93 chances — joint-most by a team this season. They have also registered an average of 14.6 shots per game — the most any team has managed so far.

However, their wastefulness in front of the goal has let them down time and again. In their eight games so far, they have not managed to score in a match four times and have the second-worst goal conversion rate, highlighting their goal-scoring struggles. Striker Jakub Sylvestr and Lallianzuala Chhangte, two players in particular, have been guilty of wasting chances.

Just like Chennaiyin, Hyderabad have also scored 7 goals — with only Odisha FC and SC East Bengal scoring less. Defensively, individual errors have also cost them with Hyderabad failing to register a clean sheet in their last six games. IANS



