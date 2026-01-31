Chennaiyin FC sign Spanish forward Inigo Martin

Chennai: Chennaiyin FC have completed the signing of Spanish attacker Inigo Martin, with the 26-year-old set to embark on his first stint in Indian football. The Bilbao-born forward adds further firepower to the Marina Machans’ attacking unit ahead of the upcoming season.

Martin arrives in Chennai following spells across Spain, Andorra, and Georgia, bringing with him valuable experience from different footballing environments. A centre forward by trade, Martin is comfortable operating anywhere across the frontline, offering tactical flexibility and movement in the final third.

He joined compatriot Alberto Noguera, Moroccan defensive midfielder Mohammed Ali Bemammer, and Indian winger Imran Khan as the club’s newest arrivals. IANS

