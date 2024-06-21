Chennaiyin FC Signs Brazilian Midfielder Lukas Brambilla for 2024-25 Season

Chennai: Chennaiyin FC have announced the addition of Brazilian midfielder Lukas Brambilla to their roster ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The Brazilian brings a wealth of experience and skills to the club, having played in various leagues around the world. Brambilla has joined the Marina Machans from Cyprus’s top-tier club Othellos Athienou.

Joining Chennaiyin on a one-year deal, the midfielder’s arrival marks the club’s ninth signing for the 2024-25 season and their fourth foreign acquisition, following Elsinho Dias, Chima Chukwu and Wilmar Jordan Gil. IANS

