Chennaiyin FC to face Gangtok Himalayan in Sikkim Gold Cup final

Chennai: Chennaiyin FC’s B-Team will be looking to reach the final of the 2024 Sikkim Gold Cup, also known as the 2024 All India Governor’s Gold Cup, when they take on Gangtok Himalayan Sporting Club in the semifinal on Thursday at the Paljor Stadium in Gangtok.

Led by head coach Rajan Mani, the team began their journey at the pre-qualifying stage, and pass through three rounds of knockout matches to reach the semifinals. A win against Gangtok Himalayan would propel Chennaiyin to the final, where they will play Indian Super League outfit NorthEast United FC for the championship.

In the pre-qualifying match, Chennaiyin dominated Punjab Police with a 3-1 win. Goals from Peka, Karthick, and Vishal showcased the team’s attacking depth and clinical finishing. The pre-quarterfinal saw a tougher challenge against Diamond Harbour, the reigning I-League 3 champions. Daniyal, a promising talent from the previous year’s U17 squad, scored the decisive goal, underlining the club’s commitment to developing youth talent. IANS

