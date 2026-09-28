Chess Olympiad: India Men Win Open Silver, Women Bag Bronze

Samarkand: India signed off from the 46th Chess Olympiad 2026 with two medals, as the men's Open team won silver and the women’s team secured bronze after both sides drew their final-round matches here on Sunday. The Indian Open team played out a 2-2 draw against Hungary to finish second in the standings. World champion D Gukesh suffered a defeat against Hungary’s Gleb Dudin, while Arjun Erigaisi defeated Peter Leko to help India secure a share of the points. Uzbekistan finished two points ahead of India and Germany to secure their second Chess Olympiad title. India took the silver medal on tiebreaks, while Germany settled for bronze after defeating the Netherlands 2.5-1.5. Matthias Bluebaum beat Jorden van Foreest in Germany’s win.

The Indian women’s team also finished on the podium after being held to a 2-2 draw by Georgia in their final-round encounter. IANS

Also Read: Alexander Zverev Stars as Team Europe Clinch Sixth Laver Cup Title