Chile Open: Argentine Sebastian Baez beats Alejandro Tabilo wins Santiago title

Santiago: The Argentine Sebastian Baez won the Chile Open, ATP 250 event, by defeating the Chilean Alejandro Tabilo 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 to clinch the sixth title of his career and the second consecutive of the 2024 season. With the title win, the 23-year-old Argentine will climb to a career-high No. 19 in the ATP Rankings on Monday and will become the best-ranked South American, surpassing his compatriot Francisco Cerundolo.

With the victory this Sunday, Baez completed two undefeated weeks - in which he won the ATP 500 in Rio de Janeiro and the Chile Open, where he chained nine consecutive victories. Tabilo made a quick start and the lefty took the opening set. After an uncharacteristically out-of-rhythm start from Baez, he locked in from the back of the court for the final two sets. (IANS)

Also Read: Sebastian Baez beats Mariano Navone to bag biggest title of career at Rio Open

Also Watch: