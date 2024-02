NEW DELHI: Leading singles player of India Sumit Nagal jumped 23 spots to break into the top-100 of the ATP singles rankings for the first time in his career on Monday.

The win at the Chennai Open challenger event on Sunday pushed Nagal to 98th in the latest singles rankings which is leading by Serbian Novak Djokovic. (Agencies)

