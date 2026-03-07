China and North Korea Secure Quarterfinal Spots in AFC Women's Asian Cup

NEW DELHI: Defending champion China and North Korea strolled into the quarterfinals of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 on Friday, grabbing their second straight wins in Group B as Uzbekistan and Bangladesh succumbed to successive defeats.

China, seeking a record-extending 10th title, beat Uzbekistan 3-0 with Li Qingtong netting a brace, after a dominant North Korea beat tournament debutant Bangladesh 5-0 at the Western Sydney Stadium.

China broke through against a stubborn Uzbekistan defence at the half-hour mark, when Shao Ziqin calmly slotted a penalty into the bottom left corner after she was brought down in the box.

Uzbekistan keeper Maftuna Jonimqulova did well to save multiple close-range attempts from Shao and Zhang Linyan, but her luck ran out in the 51st minute when she collided with a teammate trying to intercept a cross, allowing Li to shoot into the empty net. Li completed her brace 26 minutes later, heading into the net from Zhang Xin’s cross to seal a comfortable win for China. IANS

Also Read: Mumbai Indians Reveal Bold New Jersey Design for IPL 2026