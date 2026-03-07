Sports

China and North Korea Secure Quarterfinal Spots in AFC Women's Asian Cup

China women's national football team and North Korea women's national football team reached the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 quarterfinals with two straight Group B wins.
NEW DELHI: Defending champion China and North Korea strolled into the quarterfinals of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 on Friday, grabbing their second straight wins in Group B as Uzbekistan and Bangladesh succumbed to successive defeats.

China, seeking a record-extending 10th title, beat Uzbekistan 3-0 with Li Qingtong netting a brace, after a dominant North Korea beat tournament debutant Bangladesh 5-0 at the Western Sydney Stadium.

China broke through against a stubborn Uzbekistan defence at the half-hour mark, when Shao Ziqin calmly slotted a penalty into the bottom left corner after she was brought down in the box.

Uzbekistan keeper Maftuna Jonimqulova did well to save multiple close-range attempts from Shao and Zhang Linyan, but her luck ran out in the 51st minute when she collided with a teammate trying to intercept a cross, allowing Li to shoot into the empty net. Li completed her brace 26 minutes later, heading into the net from Zhang Xin’s cross to seal a comfortable win for China. IANS

