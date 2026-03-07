Mumbai Indians Reveal Bold New Jersey Design for IPL 2026

Mumbai: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have unveiled their new jersey ahead of the much-awaited start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, featuring a bold new design inspired by the letter ‘M’ developed as a repeating pattern to create rhythm and continuity. While the 2025 jersey maintained the iconic blue and gold palette, the 2026 edition introduces a more dynamic visual identity through the ‘M’ pattern, creating a stronger connection between the team’s identity and its fans. However, the jersey still does not have five stars above the logo, which shows the number of trophies won by the team.

The Mumbai Indians explained the reason behind putting the ‘M’ pattern throughout the jersey.

“The design of the Mumbai Indians’ jersey, edition 2026, is inspired by the letter ‘M’ developed as a repeating pattern to create rhythm and continuity across the print. The ‘M’ represents the MI mindset, mentality and momentum, reflecting focus and a forward-driving spirit. Transforming a single letter into a unified pattern expresses the collective strength that emerges when the team and its supporters come together,” The team said in a statement. IANS

