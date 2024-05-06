China beats Indonesia to regain Thomas and Uber Cup titles

Chengdu: China's men's team reclaimed badminton's Thomas Cup after a six-year wait after beating Indonesia 3-1, while the women's team also regained the Uber Cup for the first time since 2020 after whitewashing Indonesia 3-0 here on Sunday. This was the first time since 2012 that the same two countries played each other in both men's and women's finals.

In the Thomas Cup, World No.2 Shi Yuqi provided a perfect start for China, taking the first set 21-17 and dominating the second 21-6 against Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting.

Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang made it 2-0 by beating Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto 21-18, 17-21, 21-17 in the 64-minute doubles clash, but Jonatan Christie prevented Indonesia from being whitewashed, beating Li Shifeng 21-16, 15-21, 21-17, reports Xinhua. Li took five points in a row from 18-11 down but failed to cut the deficit in the decider against the newly crowned Asian champion.

In the following second doubles, He Jiting and Ren Xiangyu delivered the final victory for China with a commanding 21-11, 21-15 win over Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana.

With the championship sealed, China has now claimed a total of 11 titles in the biennial tournament, trailing Indonesia's 14.

In the morning, China's women's team claimed its 16th Uber Cup title, beating Indonesia within three hours.

Olympic champion Chen Yufei spearheaded the singles action as she defeated Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 21-7, 21-16. World No.1 Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan put China 2-0 up with a 21-11, 21-8 win over Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti and Ribka Sugiarto in the doubles clash. In the following second singles, Indonesian teenager Ester Nurumi Tri took the first set 21-10, but He Bingjiao recovered to seal the triumph 21-15, 21-17.

Japan and South Korea shared the Uber Cup bronze medal, while the men's bronze medals went to Malaysia and Chinese Taipei. IANS

Also Read: Hosts China to meet Indonesia in Uber Cup final

Also Watch: