Hosts China to meet Indonesia in Uber Cup final

Chengdu: Host China will compete for the Uber Cup title against Indonesia after beating Japan 3-0 in Saturday's semifinals. Indonesia rode on their strong singles players to overcome defending champion South Korea 3-2 in the other semifinal of the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2024 here..

Olympic champion Chen Yufei ousted Aya Ohori 21-18, 21-15 in straight games, before world No. 1 Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan made it 2-0 with a comeback victory in the doubles over Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida 14-21, 21-13, 23-21. He Bingjiao then sealed the final spot for China by defeating Nozomi Okuhara 21-8, 21-18.

Playing on home soil for the first time since 2016, China, the record holder with 15 titles in the tournament history, aim to reclaim the title after losing to South Korea two years ago.

Also on Saturday, Indonesia knocked out defending champion South Korea 3-2, by winning all three singles matches to reach the final for the first time since 2008, reports Xinhua.

"This is our first semifinal in the past 14 years, so winning this match means a lot to the team," said Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, who took the first point for Indonesia with a 21-15, 21-13 victory over Sim Yu-jin. "My dream since I was a kid was to win the Uber Cup," added the rising star.

In the first doubles, Baek Ha-na and Lee So-hee levelled the score by beating Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti 21-6, 21-18.

Indonesia regained the upper hand when Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo won over Kim Ga-ram 20-22, 21-16, 21-12, before Jeong Na-eun and Kong Hee-yong tied the semifinal again by taking the second doubles match over Lanny Tria Mayasari and Ribka Sugiarto 21-15, 21-14. During the decisive third singles match, Komang Ayu Cahya Dewi rallied from one game down to triumph over Kim Min-sun 17-21, 21-16 and 21-19, awarding Indonesia the ticket to the final.

The 30th biennial Uber Cup is being held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, with the final scheduled on Sunday. IANS

