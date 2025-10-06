China Open: Amanda Anisimova beats Noskova to win second title of year

SHANGHAI: Amanda Anisimova brushed off a second-set stumble to beat Linda Noskova 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 in the China Open final on Sunday, winning her second WTA 1000 title. World number four Anisimova picked precise angles to bounce the ball near the sidelines and frustrate Noskova, blanking the 20-year-old in just 23 minutes.

Czech Noskova, unfazed by the bagel in her first WTA 1000 final, got a break in the first game of the second set, before saving two break points with an ace and powerful backhands to take a decisive 4-2 lead against the American. However, Anisimova, runner-up at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open this year, prevailed with superior speed in the third set, winning four straight games against an exhausted Noskova to secure her fourth career WTA title. Agencies

