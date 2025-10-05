School Chess Event: Rakthav Dutta Memorial Starts Oct 18 in Assam

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 12th Rakthav Dutta Memorial School Chess Competition will be held at the Assam Jatiya Bidyalay campus from October 18-21. The tournament, carrying cash awards for the winners and runners up, will be organised by Mind Sports Foundation. As in previous years the organization will also felicitate a senior Sports journalist from the State during the closing ceremony of the meet. This year the honour will go to Pawan Jha Murli of Dainik Purvadoy.

