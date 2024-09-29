China Open: Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and partner Ivan Dodig makes exit

Beijing: Veteran Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his partner Ivan Dodig from Croatia made a shock first-round exit from the China Open after losing to Francisco Cerundolo and Nicolas Jarry 5-7 6-7 in the men’s doubles match here on Saturday.

The unseeded pair of Cerundolo (Argentina) and Jarry (Chile) got the better of second-seeded Bopanna-Dodig in the round 16 match that lasted one hour 31 minutes.

It is to be noted that Bopanna was not playing with his regular partner Matthew Ebden, with whom he won the Australian Open this year, as the Australian had opted out of the tournament.

Thus, the Indian veteran paired with Dodig, with whom he had played in 2017 and 2021 and reached the final of the ATP Montreal Masters 1000 event in 2017. IANS

