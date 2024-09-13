Indian ace Rohan Bopanna to make Tennis Premier League debut in season 6

Mumbai: Former men’s doubles world No. 1 and Indian ace Rohan Bopanna will be making his first appearance at the Tennis Premier League season 6, starting in December.

Having been part of the ATP Tour for close to two decades, Bopanna will now take on a new style of tennis at the TPL. All the franchises will play a total of 5 matches each to qualify for the semi-finals as the league’s revolutionary 25-point format captures the imagination of tennis fans.

All matches between two franchises will comprise Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Mixed Doubles and Men’s Doubles.

There will be 100 points at stake in each match between two franchises, where each category would be worth 25 points. Each team will play a total of 500 points (100 points x 5 matches) at the league stage and the top 4 teams in the points table to qualify for the semi-finals. IANS

Also Read: Rohan Bopanna- Aldila Sutjiadi sent packing in semi-final of US Open

Also Watch: