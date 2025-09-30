China Open: Jannik Sinner cruises into semifinal; Swiatek enters round of 16

BEIJING: Jannik Sinner beat Fabian Marozsan in straight sets on Monday to secure a third straight China Open semifinal spot, as Iga Swiatek reached the last 16 when her opponent retired hurt.

The Italian Sinner beat the world no. 57 Hungarian 6-1, 7-5 in one hour and 19 minutes in Beijing and next plays third seed Alex de Minaur.

“Generally, I’m very happy with today’s performance,” said Sinner, the world number two, who boasts a 10-0 record against the Australian De Minaur.

“Every match is different. Let’s see what’s coming,” added the 24-year-old Italian.

Sinner won the first set with ease but Marozsan made it more difficult in the second, breaking for a 5-4 lead.

That spurred Sinner into action, winning the next three games with just one dropped point to power into the last four.

In the women’s draw, Poland’s Swiatek, the top seed, won the first set 6-0 against Camila Osorio and advanced when the Colombian called it quits.

Swiatek next plays Emma Navarro of the United States.

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk and Russia’s Mirra Andreeva also reached the last 16, inching closer to a potential meeting in the semifinals.

Fourth seed Andreeva beat Spain’s Jessica Bouzas 6-4, 6-1 while Kostyuk defeated Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 6-4, 6-2. Agencies

