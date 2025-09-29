English Premier League: Liverpool stunned; Man United, Chelsea go down

LONDON: Crystal Palace scored a stoppage-time winner to edge Liverpool 2-1, while Manchester United and Chelsea lost by an identical 3-1 margin in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Manchester City thrashed Burnley 5-1, courtesy two own goals and a brace from Erling Haaland, while Leeds United were held to a 2-2 draw by Bournemouth.

Defending champions Liverpool, who were looking to extend their win streak to six games, were stunned by Eddie Nketiah’s strike in the seventh minute of stoppage time after Federico Chiesa scored in the 87th minute for Liverpool to cancel out Ismaila Sarr’s ninth-minute strike from a set-piece.

United were beaten 3-1 at Brentford — their third defeat in six matches — as Bruno Fernande missed a penalty in the 76th minute when the score was 2-1.

Brazilian Igor Thiago struck twice to give Brentford a 2-0 lead by the 20th minute before Benjamin found the net to make it 2-1 in the 26th.

Mathias Jensen rounded off the tally with a powerful strike from the edge of the area in stoppage time.

Chelsea were a goal up and a man down before they lost to Brighton 1-3.

Enzo Fernandez put Chelsea in front with a first-half header, but after Chalobah was shown a straight red card in the 53rd minute for denying the visitors an obvious goalscoring opportunity, Brighton started to dictate terms and Danny Welbeck equalised for them in the 77th minute.

Maxim De Cuyper and Welbeck scored in stoppage time as Brighton climbed up to the 10th spot with 8 points from 6 games.

Haaland, who tops the league’s scoring chart took his tally to eight as he found the net twice — in the 90th minute and in stoppage time - to help Manchester City thrash Burnely 5-1.

Later on Saturday, Omar Alderete’s goal helped Sunderland beat Nottingham Forest 1-0, while Wolverhampton Wanderers earned their first point after a 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

Santiago Bueno’s 54th minute goal looked like deciding the contest for the visitors but Joao Palhinha’s superb finish in the fourth minute of stoppage time earned the Wolves a draw. Agencies

