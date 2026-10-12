China Secures 16th Suhandinata Cup with Victory Over Malaysia in BWF Junior Final

Cairo: China reaffirmed their dominance in junior badminton by defeating Malaysia in a gripping final to lift the BWF World Junior Team Championships 2026 title. The Chinese team prevailed 55-46, 55-53, 55-45 in the three-game final, surviving a determined Malaysian fightback before regaining control in the deciding game to seal the championship. With the triumph, China extended their record haul to 16 Suhandinata Cup titles. IANS

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