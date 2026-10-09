Stefanos Tsitsipas Advances to Second Round After Straight-Set Victory

Shanghai: Stefanos Tsitsipas beat qualifier Kimmer Coppejans 6-3, 7-5 on Thursday in a first-round match at the Shanghai Masters, continuing his slow climb back up the ATP rankings.

Tsitsipas, who reached a career-high No. 3 ranking in 2021, had to win two qualifying matches to get into the main draw at last week’s Japan Open, where he lost in the second round. At his previous tournament, the U.S. Open, he lost in the fourth round to eventual finalist Ben Shelton.

After slipping to No. 87 mid-year, the two-time major finalist has worked his way up to 43.

Bernard Tomic's return to the Masters level didn't go well after the four-time ATP champion delivered an uninspiring display and suffered a 3-6 1-6 loss to world No. 38 Matteo Arnaldi in just 52 minutes of play.

The Australian tennis player, who is currently ranked No. 185 in the world, won two qualifying matches earlier this week to reach the Shanghai main draw and secure his first Masters main-draw appearance since 2019.

Cameron Norrie suffered his fourth straight loss as he crashed out of the Shanghai Masters on Thursday. Czech qualifier Dalibor Svrcina beat him 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Moreover, Jan-Lennard Struff beat Martin Landaluce 6-4 6-4, Zizou Bergs beat Vit Kopriva 6-3 6-1, Van de Zandschulp beat D. Merida Aguilar 1-6 6-3 6-4, Juan Manuel Cerúndolo beat defeated Nicolás Mejía 6-4, 6-4 in other first round matches on Thursday . Agencies

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