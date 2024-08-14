China's He Bing Jiao Announces Retirement from International Badminton

New Delhi: Following her Paris Olympics silver medal campaign, He Bing Jiao of China announced her retirement from international badminton. She will, however, continue to play domestic tournaments.

The 27-year-old left-hander suffered a loss at the hands of top-seeded Korean shuttler An Se Young in the Paris 2024 women’s singles final. Her second-placed finish was the biggest accomplishment of her career at a major tournament.

She reached the semifinal on her Olympic debut at Tokyo Games in 2021 and finished fourth after losing her bronze medal match to Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu.

At Paris 2024, she won hearts for holding a Spanish pin on the podium as a tribute to Rio Olympic gold medallist Carolina Marin, who had retired midway through their semifinal due to injury. IANS

