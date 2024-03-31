Sports

Chinese paddlers continue winning streak at WTT Champions Incheon

Chinese paddlers dominated the WTT Champions Incheon as all seven players secured their places in the quarterfinals here.
Chinese paddlers continue winning streak at WTT Champions Incheon

Incheon: Chinese paddlers dominated the WTT Champions Incheon as all seven players secured their places in the quarterfinals here.

In the men's singles, world No. 3 and second-seeded Liang Jingkun came from behind to see off Slovenian Darko Jorgic 3-1 (7-11, 12-10, 11-7, 11-7).

Third seed Ma Long got past South Korean paddler Lim Jong-hoon 3-1, while top-seeded Fan Zhendong also advanced.

In the women's singles, world No. 1 and top seed Sun Yingsha got the better of Swedish paddler Linda Bergstrom 11-3, 11-3, 9-11, 13-11 to cruise into the quarterfinals. She will face No. 5 seed Hina Hayata from Japan on Saturday. IANS

Also Read: Social media reacts positively as Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli bury the hatchet with a hug

Also Watch:

Chinese paddlers
WTT Champions Incheon

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com