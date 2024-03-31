Chinese paddlers continue winning streak at WTT Champions Incheon

Incheon: Chinese paddlers dominated the WTT Champions Incheon as all seven players secured their places in the quarterfinals here.

In the men's singles, world No. 3 and second-seeded Liang Jingkun came from behind to see off Slovenian Darko Jorgic 3-1 (7-11, 12-10, 11-7, 11-7).

Third seed Ma Long got past South Korean paddler Lim Jong-hoon 3-1, while top-seeded Fan Zhendong also advanced.

In the women's singles, world No. 1 and top seed Sun Yingsha got the better of Swedish paddler Linda Bergstrom 11-3, 11-3, 9-11, 13-11 to cruise into the quarterfinals. She will face No. 5 seed Hina Hayata from Japan on Saturday. IANS

Also Read: Social media reacts positively as Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli bury the hatchet with a hug

Also Watch: