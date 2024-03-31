Social media reacts positively as Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli bury the hatchet with a hug

Bengaluru: Ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) there was a lot of talk about the controversial relations between former India teammates Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli, which seems to have ended when the two hugged and made up. Gambhir and Kohli have shared an acrimonious relationship following an intense on-field altercation following a match between RCB and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) -- Gambhir was mentoring LSG at that time.

Before the start of Friday's clash, Gambhir, who has taken over as mentor of the KKR team, told the official broadcaster that RCB is the only team he wanted to beat every time, even in his dreams.

"One team I wanted to beat every time and probably even in my dreams was RCB...The second-most high-profile team and flamboyant team with the owner and with the squad; Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers," Gambhir told official broadcaster Star Sports.

However, everyone was surprised when the official broadcaster showed visuals of Gambhir and Virat Kohli apparently burying the hatchet and embracing and having a brief interaction during the match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Both of them were shown interacting during the second strategic time-out of the Bengaluru innings as Gambhir hugged Kohli left the field and had a brief cordial interaction.

Former India allrounder Irfan Pathan credited Gambhir for his attempt to break the ice while the social media too reacted positively to the two stars, who were part of the Indian team that won the 2011 World Cup at home, burying their controversial past.

"Gautam Gambhir, the senior guy, actually came forward. Sometimes you cross the line but as soon as that thing has gone past, when you meet in the future, when you meet now, you meet nicely. This is what we saw", said Pathan on Star Sports.

The official broadcaster Star Sports took to social media to put out pictures of what it called the "reunion".

"Internet, were you ready for this reunion?" Star Sports wrote in a post on X. IANS

Also Read: All India Football Federation constitutes committee to investigate incident in Indian Women’s League-2 in Goa

Also Watch: