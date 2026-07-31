Chitravel, Thirumaran qualify for men’s triple jump final at Commonwealth Games

Glasgow: India’s Praveen Chitravel and Selva Thirumaran advanced to the men’s triple jump final at the Commonwealth Games after negotiating a challenging qualification round on Thursday.

Chitravel produced a best effort of 16.41 metres to finish second in the qualification standings and comfortably secured his place in the medal event. His mark was below the automatic qualification standard of 16.60m, but he progressed as one of the 12 best performers in the field.

Jamaica’s Jordan Scott topped the qualification round with a 16.56m effort, while Thirumaran finished third overall after producing a crucial 16.26m jump with his final attempt. IANS

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