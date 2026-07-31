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Dilip Gavit, Basil record historic Indian double podium in men’s 100m T47 at Commonwealth Games 2026

India’s Dilip Gavit and Mohammed Basil win gold and silver in men’s 100m T47 at Commonwealth Games 2026, with Gavit setting a Games Record.
men’s 100m T47
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Glasgow: It was a double delight for the Indian contingent after Dilip Gavit and Mohammed Basil did the 1-2 on the podium of the men’s 100m T47 in the Commonwealth Games 2026. Gavit clocked a Games record and season-best time of 10.71 seconds to take the top spot with a clear lead, while Basil produced a season-best 10.83 seconds to finish second in a closely-fought race. England’s Kevin Santos completed the podium with a season-best 10.85 seconds to win bronze. Agencies

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Dilip Gavit
Mohammed Basil
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