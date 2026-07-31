Dilip Gavit, Basil record historic Indian double podium in men’s 100m T47 at Commonwealth Games 2026

Glasgow: It was a double delight for the Indian contingent after Dilip Gavit and Mohammed Basil did the 1-2 on the podium of the men’s 100m T47 in the Commonwealth Games 2026. Gavit clocked a Games record and season-best time of 10.71 seconds to take the top spot with a clear lead, while Basil produced a season-best 10.83 seconds to finish second in a closely-fought race. England’s Kevin Santos completed the podium with a season-best 10.85 seconds to win bronze. Agencies

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