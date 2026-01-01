Chris Lynn becomes first player to score 4000-plus runs in BBL

Adelaide: Adelaide Strikers’ opener Chris Lynn has achieved a significant milestone in the Big Bash League (BBL) by becoming the first player in the tournament’s history to cross the 4,000-run mark.

He reached this milestone in the 17th match of the ongoing 15th edition of the BBL, playing for the Strikers against Brisbane Heat here at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday. Chasing a target of 122 runs, Lynn scored an unbeaten 41-ball 79 to help his side claim a seven-wicket victory.

Lynn smoked six fours and as many sixes while scoring at 192.68 as the Strikers sailed to a comfortable victory on New Year’s Eve. Lynn, in 131 BBL matches (129 innings) so far, has scored a total of 4,065 runs at an average of 36.29, including a century and 32 fifties, with the most recent one coming on Wednesday. IANS

