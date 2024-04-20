Christian Coleman focused on US trials, not Olympics, as Diamond League kicks off

NEW YORK: Christian Coleman admitted Friday to being more focused on safely negotiating the notoriously tough US trials than the actual Paris 2024 Olympics, where he hopes he will bid for a sprint double.

Coleman, who beat teammate Noah Lyles to 60 metres gold in the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow in February, had to sit out the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games after missing a drugs test.

He donned a US vest at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he ran the heats for the Justin Gatlin-led 4x100m relay squad that was eventually disqualified in the final won by Usain Bolt’s Jamaica.

“I can’t even think past June right now, just focused on being our absolute best when we need to be at the trials,” Coleman said ahead of the opening Diamond League meeting of the season in the Chinese city of Xiamen.

“If you’re not at your best there then the season’s all for nought, really.

“That’s what makes it so special to be on the American team -- the fact it’s so hard to make it.”

Coleman, along with teammate Fred Kerley -- the 2022 world champion and Olympic silver medallist -- holds the joint sixth fastest time over 100m ever run (9.76sec) and acknowledged that the United States would have a very strong 4x100m relay squad in Paris.

“Hopefully I can start the year off on a good note,” said Coleman, who was world outdoor 100m champion in 2019 before his doping suspension.

“Everyone’s goal is first to make the team but whoever makes that team is obviously well capable of getting on that relay pool and doing something special.

“The world record is definitely within our reach.” Agencies

